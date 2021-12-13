Bank of America Corp DE Sells 62,542 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 48.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 35.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

LBAI opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $259,139.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,025 shares of company stock valued at $167,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.