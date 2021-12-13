Barclays Lowers Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $185.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut Everbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.38.

Everbridge stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $57.58 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average of $139.38.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

