Barclays Raises Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target to CHF 500

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its price target raised by Barclays from CHF 480 to CHF 500 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SXYAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sika has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.46.

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Sika has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.87.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

