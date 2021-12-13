Barclays Trims Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Target Price to €22.00

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €23.00 ($25.84) to €22.00 ($24.72) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BZZUY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Buzzi Unicem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZZUY opened at $10.71 on Friday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

