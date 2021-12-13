BarnBridge (BOND) Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

BarnBridge (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One BarnBridge coin can now be bought for $17.09 or 0.00035062 BTC on popular exchanges. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $87.58 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00040226 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007134 BTC.

BOND is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,123,865 coins. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

