B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $5.08 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

B&D White Capital Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,217,000 after buying an additional 836,782 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after buying an additional 404,325 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,023,000. Finally, Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,839,000 after purchasing an additional 216,979 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $71.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $72.75.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

