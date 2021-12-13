B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $300,000 in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 77,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 17,666.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $138.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.37. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $114.57 and a 52-week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.