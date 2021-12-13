B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $593,000 in Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Shares of Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.30 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Short-Term Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.