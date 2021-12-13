B&D White Capital Company LLC Sells 15,658 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,658 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF comprises about 1.3% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 104,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,910,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 11,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $83.31 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

