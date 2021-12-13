Beddow Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,805 Shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,088 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Mesabi Trust makes up 6.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $11,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Mad River Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 188,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,682 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesabi Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mesabi Trust alerts:

Shares of MSB stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17. Mesabi Trust has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The mining company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 248.16% and a net margin of 93.93%. The company had revenue of $27.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.73%. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 147.92%.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust engages in the collection and distribution of royalties and payment of expenses and liabilities. It holds interest in Peter Mitchell iron mine located near Babbitt and in Silver Bay, Minnesota. The company was founded on July 18, 1961 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.