Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 3,967.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,982.45 ($52.81).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($54.04) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($55.70) to GBX 4,360 ($57.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($55.43) to GBX 4,230 ($56.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.98) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

BWY stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.27) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,214 ($42.62). 109,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,078. The company has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,242.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,345.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 2,684 ($35.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,756 ($49.81).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 82.50 ($1.09) dividend. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bellway’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

In other news, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($42.20), for a total transaction of £102,842.24 ($136,377.46). Also, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,161 ($41.92) per share, for a total transaction of £106,620.53 ($141,387.79).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

