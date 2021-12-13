Belt (BELT) Price Reaches $39.41

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the US dollar. One Belt coin can currently be bought for about $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00058837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.00 or 0.08128886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00079102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,037.47 or 1.00004926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.