Benchmark Begins Coverage on Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of ASPN opened at $55.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.59. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,587,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after buying an additional 104,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 213,577 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 564,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after buying an additional 24,154 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after buying an additional 100,110 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

