Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Financial Review

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) and Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Hain Celestial Group and Benson Hill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hain Celestial Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Benson Hill 0 1 2 0 2.67

The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.17%. Benson Hill has a consensus target price of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.96%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Benson Hill.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Benson Hill shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Benson Hill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hain Celestial Group 5.00% 9.81% 6.46% Benson Hill N/A -46.38% -11.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Hain Celestial Group and Benson Hill’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hain Celestial Group $1.97 billion 1.87 $77.36 million $0.96 40.64 Benson Hill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Hain Celestial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Benson Hill.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Benson Hill on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS.

