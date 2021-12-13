Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will announce sales of $130.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.22 million and the highest is $131.44 million. Bill.com reported sales of $54.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 141.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $540.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.08 million to $542.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $713.95 million, with estimates ranging from $635.63 million to $760.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,869 shares of company stock worth $142,251,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 1,668.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter worth about $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter worth approximately $124,322,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.97 and a beta of 2.35. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $292.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.67.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.