Binance Coin (BNB) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for about $527.34 or 0.01123944 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $87.96 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.