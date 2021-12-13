BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCRX. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.82.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The company had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle bought 35,258 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $440,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,100 shares of company stock worth $2,045,570. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

