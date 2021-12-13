bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Reaches $0.16

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $458,972.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bitCNY has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00058837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,986.00 or 0.08128886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00079102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,037.47 or 1.00004926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002686 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.