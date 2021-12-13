Blakecoin (BLC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Blakecoin has a market cap of $14,195.02 and approximately $3.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,933.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.10 or 0.08170492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.20 or 0.00315129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.63 or 0.00904558 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00075765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.03 or 0.00392437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00266396 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

