Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 1,273,154 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 1,273,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $19,746,618.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $35,254,650.20.

On Friday, December 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $666,490.32.

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75.

Shares of OWL opened at $15.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,406,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,860,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

OWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

