Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Up 13,500.0% in November

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 13,500.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,695,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blue Sphere stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Blue Sphere has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

