Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BBSRF traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,857. Bluestone Resources has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.