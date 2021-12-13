Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS BBSRF traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,857. Bluestone Resources has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.
About Bluestone Resources
