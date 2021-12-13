BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “C$30.00” Price Target for Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC)

BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 target price on Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.78. Sangoma Technologies has a 52-week low of C$2.53 and a 52-week high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$61.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total transaction of C$148,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$358,014.40.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

