Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

BYPLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. Bodycote has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

