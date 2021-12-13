Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 90.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Booking by 1,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,479 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Booking by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,747.56.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,236.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,389.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,303.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 244.14, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

