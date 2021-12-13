Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $1.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.50. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average of $115.59. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $88.45 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

