Boston Sand & Gravel Co (OTC:BSND) Declares $30.00 Dividend

Boston Sand & Gravel Co (OTC:BSND) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 30.00 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTC BSND opened at $550.00 on Monday. Boston Sand & Gravel has a 1 year low of $540.00 and a 1 year high of $900.00.

