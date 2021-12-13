Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 679 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $16.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

