Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires New Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,277,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at $15,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after buying an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP stock opened at $100.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,050.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,286,662. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

