Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $170,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

PSX stock opened at $72.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

