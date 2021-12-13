Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $740,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 2.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 13.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Unilever by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Unilever by 3.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

