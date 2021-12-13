Boston Trust Walden Corp Invests $211,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 964.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 275.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 308.7% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 596.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 56,243 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after buying an additional 48,171 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $301.98 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.95 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.