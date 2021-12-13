Boston Trust Walden Corp Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 in the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA opened at $301.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $754.95 billion, a PE ratio of 93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.73 and a 200-day moving average of $225.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

