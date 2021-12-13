Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases 679 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 18,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.69.

TPIC stock opened at $16.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $594.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

