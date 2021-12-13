Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Head to Head Analysis

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) and LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -94.92% -68.14% LogicBio Therapeutics -964.74% -76.02% -50.38%

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.81 million ($0.88) -3.89 LogicBio Therapeutics $3.45 million 28.37 -$32.62 million ($1.15) -2.58

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LogicBio Therapeutics. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicBio Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and LogicBio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.88%. LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 396.63%. Given LogicBio Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LogicBio Therapeutics is more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicBio Therapeutics has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of LogicBio Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. The company was founded on September 22, 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NJ.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination. Its pipeline include LB-001, LB-301, LB-201, and LB-101. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.