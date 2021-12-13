Braze (BRZE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRZE opened at $68.78 on Monday. Braze has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Get Braze alerts:

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.