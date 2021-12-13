Braze (BRZE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BRZE opened at $68.78 on Monday. Braze has a twelve month low of $55.73 and a twelve month high of $98.78.
About Braze
