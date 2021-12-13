Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised shares of Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,422,888 shares of company stock valued at $482,540,510 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $329.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.37. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

