Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 21,287.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,149 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ferroglobe stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.73. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

