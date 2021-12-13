Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Kornit Digital accounts for 2.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 68,940 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $146.65 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $79.76 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.26.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

