Brightworth Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brightworth boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Intel by 17.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 144,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,697,875. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $204.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

