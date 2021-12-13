Brightworth Has $12.39 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brightworth increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.1% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,621,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 112,080.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 127,772 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $924.71. 1,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $914.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $898.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.