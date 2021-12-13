Brightworth Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brightworth increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 515.7% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 17.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Amgen by 58.7% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $209.90. 11,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,980. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.92. The stock has a market cap of $118.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

