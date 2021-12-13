Brightworth Has $580,000 Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brightworth increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $476.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $320.35 and a 52 week high of $479.00. The firm has a market cap of $448.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

