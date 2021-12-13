Brightworth Purchases 3,481 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.32. 67,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,469,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $224.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.71. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

