Brightworth Purchases 775 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brightworth increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 294,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,048,000 after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 113,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,771,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 109,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $867,000.

IWD traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.11. The company had a trading volume of 37,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,562. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.50 and a 52 week high of $167.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

