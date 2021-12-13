Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,919,000 after buying an additional 55,885 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total transaction of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $631.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $398.28 and a 1-year high of $644.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.14.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

