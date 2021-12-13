Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $29,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 33,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Broadcom by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 50,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 162,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $631.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.82. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.28 and a twelve month high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.14.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.