Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock opened at $635.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $539.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.82. The company has a market capitalization of $261.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.00 and a fifty-two week high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $642.14.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

