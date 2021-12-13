Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Barclays

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.34.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $631.68 on Monday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $398.28 and a 1 year high of $644.75. The stock has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $539.10 and its 200-day moving average is $501.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

