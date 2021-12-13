Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $675.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $720.00 price target (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $630.55.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $631.68 on Friday. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $398.28 and a fifty-two week high of $644.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $539.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after acquiring an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,713,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

